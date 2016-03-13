Hillary Clinton says she saw blight on her way to surprise visit

Hillary Clinton made what was supposed to be a surprise campaign stop at the Mt. Zion Fellowship Church in Highland Hills today. But word that Clinton would be attending Sunday services spread pretty quickly.



"I am excited. I think that of all of the candidates, I think that her experience and years of service have really prepared her to be President of the United States," said Linda Traywick of Cleveland.



Once at the podium, Clinton talked about much of what voters have heard her address before in other speeches and debates, concerning health care, jobs and education, but she was careful to point out some of what she observed right here on her way to the campaign stop at Mt. Zion. She used the blight she saw to illustrate her point that many people in communities across our country haven't recovered from the Great Recession.



"When I was driving here I saw a lot of the closed stores, the boarded up buildings because Cleveland and the surrounding area hasn't recovered either. We need a concerted effort to bring jobs and economic growth into places that are distressed," said Clinton.



Clinton also addressed the issue of lead poisoning in children that's made headlines right here in Cleveland.



"We've got work to do in fixing up old houses so that children are not breathing or eating lead paint that will hurt their intellectual and emotional development," added Clinton.



Church members said they thought Clinton selected their church for this unpublicized visit because of their diversity and concern about the issues facing Ohio voters.



"I can't get there without your help. I need your support, your guidance and your vote on Tuesday," said Clinton before exiting the church.



"Her plan seemed to be full spectrum it wasn't just one item. It was everything. It was healthcare and children and jobs and loans and school education it was everything," Valerie Dudley of Twinsburg.

Campaign managers said Clinton would make several more stops in Oho through the course of the day, including Columbus.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.