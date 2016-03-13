Bracket: Let the madness begin, NCAA basketball tournament is set

The NCAA College Basketball Championship Tournament is ready to begin.

The Bracket is officially out.

March Madness is huge sporting event that occurs over several weeks to determine the best college basketball team in the country in a win or go home tournament.

The No. 1 seed teams are as followed:

East- North Carolina

South- Kansas

Midwest- Virginia

West- Oregon

South Region First Round:

No 1. Kansas vs. No. 16 Austin Peay

No. 8 Colorado vs. No. 9 Uconn

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 South Dakota State

No. 4 California vs. No.13 Hawaii

No. 2 Villanova vs. No.15 UNC Asheville

No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Temple

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 14 Buffalo

No. 6 Arizona vs. Vanderbilt/Wichita St. (winner plays Arizona)

West Region First Round:

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 16 Holy Cross/Southern

No. 8 Saint Joseph's vs. No. 9 Cincinnati

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Yale

No. 4 Duke vs. No 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Cal St. Bakersfield

No. 7 Oregon State vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 3. Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Green Bay

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Northern Iowa

East Region First Round:

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No.16 FGCU/ F.Dickinson

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Providence

No. 5 Indiana vs No. 12 Chattanooga

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Stony Brook

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Michigan/Tulsa

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 S.F Austin

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 vs Pittsburgh

No. 2 Xavier vs. No 15 Weber St.

Midwest Region First Round:

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Hampton

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Butler

No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 12 Little Rock

No. 4 Iowa St. vs. No. 13 Iona

No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No 11. Gonzaga

No. 3 Utah vs. No. 14 Fresno St.

No. 7 Dayton vs. No.10 Syracuse

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Middle Tenn.

Match-ups begin on Thursday, March 17.

