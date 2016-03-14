Romney to campaign with Kasich in final push before OH primary

It's crunch time for presidential hopefuls. The Ohio primary polling places open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The latest CBS poll has Donald Trump tied with John Kasich in Ohio.

Governor Kasich has a few stops planned in Ohio Monday and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is expected to be joining him on the campaign trail.

Mitt Romney is a big name to have in Kasich's corner. But Romney is not endorsing Kasich or any Republican candidate. Monday the former Massachusetts Governor, and presidential nominee will join Kasich's campaign with stops in North Canton, and Westerville.

This is the latest move by Kasich in a huge push to win his home state. He spoke with voters at a town hall event at the Ehrnfelt Rec Center in Strongsville Sunday afternoon.

"Yea, I’m an American, yea I’m a Republican but before I'm any of that I'm an American and that's how I intend to conduct myself as president," said Kasich.

Donald Trump is keeping up his efforts in Ohio as well. Monday he is speaking at the Winner Aviation Building in Youngstown. That rally is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m.

As for Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, their focus is geared towards the other 4 states voting in primaries Tuesday. As it looks right now, this could be it for Marco Rubio. He is behind Trump and Cruz in his home state of Florida.

