Special Election coverage Monday

Some of the presidential candidates make their final push in Ohio before Tuesday's primary.

Democrat candidate, Bernie Sanders will be in Akron at the Civic Theatre. (We will live stream the event at 1 p.m.)

Republican candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich makes a stop in North Canton at MAPS Air museum for a town hall. (We will live stream the event at 2 p.m.)

Republican candidate Donald Trump will be in Youngstown for a campaign rally.

These three candidates and Hillary Clinton spent much of the weekend canvassing Ohio.

Cleveland 19 News will have special expanded Election coverage Monday at 10:30 p.m. on CLE43, and 11:30 p.m. on Cleveland 19.

