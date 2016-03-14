Police investigate after death of 1-year-old child

Police are investigating after a one-year-old toddler died.

Police say Leah Tucke fell at her home at 1134 Seventh Street NW on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called out for a child having difficulty breathing. They transported the little girl to Akron Children's, where she died on Saturday.

Her cause of death is undetermined and it is unclear how she fell.

