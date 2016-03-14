Bay Village fire victim ID'd - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Smoke and flames could be seen from miles away. (Source: WOIO)
Officials have confirmed one fatality. (Source: WOIO)
Firefighters were still putting out hot spots that sparked in the attic hours after the blaze began. (Source: WOIO)
The woman killed in a Bay Village house fire has been identified. 

Oloff Nelson, 79, was killed when a blaze began in the kitchen, next to the stove. 

Crews from the Bay Village, Avon Lake and Lakewood fire departments battled the fire in the 23800 block of Knickerbocker that started Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The state fire marshal and coroner are investigating. So far no cause has been determined. 

