Bay Village fire victim ID'd

"I've done this for many years and I've done a number of fires like that, but they all kind of leave a sinking pit feeling in your stomach, you know? It's just sad to see."

Fire chief on Bay Village fatal fire: Leaves sinking pit feeling in your stomach

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots that sparked in the attic hours after the blaze began. (Source: WOIO)

Smoke and flames could be seen from miles away. (Source: WOIO)

The woman killed in a Bay Village house fire has been identified.

Oloff Nelson, 79, was killed when a blaze began in the kitchen, next to the stove.

Crews from the Bay Village, Avon Lake and Lakewood fire departments battled the fire in the 23800 block of Knickerbocker that started Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The state fire marshal and coroner are investigating. So far no cause has been determined.

