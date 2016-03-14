New department store coming to The Shoppes at Parma

A new department store is being added to the Shoppes at Parma.

Omaha-based retailer, Gordmans will go in next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

This is the third location for the value-priced department store in the Cleveland area. The others are in Aurora and Mentor.

The Parma store is expected to open in the fall of 2016.

Gordmans merchandise includes apparel and footwear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, home décor, gifts, designer fragrances, fashion jewelry, bedding and bath, accent furniture and toys.

Scott Mitchell, PREP's senior vice president of leasing, said, "The addition of Gordmans to our tenant roster is a huge step in the successful execution of our merchandising strategy for The Shoppes at Parma. We have more than 175,000 square feet of new retail either already open or now under construction. And the momentum continues to build."

Other developments:

- A newly remodeled JCPenney including the addition of Sephora, now open

- A new Dick's Sporting Goods, now open

- 2016 groundbreaking to expand the existing Walmart to a Super Walmart

- New stores now open: AT&T, Mattress Firm, PetValu, GNC

- New restaurants now open: Panera Bread, Chipotle, Jimmy Johns, Fast Eddies

- New services now open: Aspen Dental, Chase Bank, Sports Clips, H & R Block

- Opening this year: ULTA, Five Guys, Fitworks, T Mobile, Mission BBQ, Gordmans

