Keep that wardrobe fresh and inexpensive

Looking good and being professionally dressed is critically important for many women as they jump into the work force or continue on their career path.

It can also be a huge source of stress, especially when it comes to cost.

Owners of a store called Clothes Mentor believes they can help with that expense in a couple of ways.

Randi Zeid, one of the owners, explains that the Clothes Mentor concept begins with cleaning out your closet of the clothes that just don’t fit or don’t work for you anymore.

"Well sometimes your lifestyle changes you’ve gained weight you’ve lost weight or you’ve just started a new job," Zeid said.

Clean out your closet and Clothes Mentor will pay you cash, up front, for what they call, in style, better mall brand designer clothing. They won’t

buy your, old, out of date, clothing because that’s not what they sell in their stores.

"Some women are very happy because they’ve cleansed their lives, the closet is cleaned, they’re able to bring things in and walk away with, money, cash," Zeid said.

That cash, Zeid says, can stay in your pocket or you can use it in the store to update your wardrobe.

"You can put a whole outfit together for between 40 and 60 dollars that includes shoes, handbags and jewelry," added Zeid.

Zeid points out that Clothes Mentor caters to every woman from size 0 to 26.

Clothes Mentor has stores in North Olmsted, Strongsville and Mayfield Hts. There is no appointment necessary, just show up with the clothes you want to sell and make a deal.

