Mother of 4 yo fire victim expected to be released from hospital

The mother of a 4-year-old killed in an apartment fire last week is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

Jordan, the mother of four-year-old Keagan, was one of six people injured when Hickory Hills Apartments in Brunswick caught fire. Jordan was injured trying to rescue her daughter.

According to a Gofundme account set up after the fire, 30 percent of Jordan's lungs were damaged in the fire and her arms are still pretty messed up.

Keagan's two siblings were rescued.

The Gofundme account has generated more than $20,000. The family will stop accepting donations on St. Patrick's Day.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.