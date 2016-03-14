17-year-old arrested in shooting, 2 teens hurt - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

17-year-old arrested in shooting, 2 teens hurt

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police arrested a 17-year-old after a teen was shot in the knee and another was grazed by a bullet. 

Officers responded to the area of East 160th and Waterloo Road for shots fired Saturday, March 12 around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect was seen running from the area. Officers chased him down and say he attempted to throw a gun onto a roof. 

He was arrested and the gun recovered. 

The 17-year-old shot in the knee was treated at University Hospitals. He said they had left a party on Waterloo and were in a crowded parking lot when they heard the shots. He tried to run away and was shot. 

The 17-year-old girl grazed was treated on the scene. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly