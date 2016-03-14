Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to avoid death penalty

Local authorities held a joint news conference on Tuesday morning to release more information on a bizarre crime spree that happened Monday.

Willoughby Mayor David Anderson speaks highly of victim Margaret Kostelnik, who worked in his office as an assistant. (Source: WOIO)

Lake County Sheriff Dan Dunlap would not expand on the legal status of the suspect during the press conference. (Source: WOIO)

Suspect Juan Emmanuel Razo is in custody and due in court. (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Juan Emmanuel Razo, the man accused of killing one woman and shooting another in the Lake Metroparks, pleaded guilty to several charges to avoid the death penalty.

The illegal immigrant went on a crime spree in Lake County last July.

It all started when Lake Metroparks rangers responded to a call of an attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl by her uncle at Helen Wyman Park in Concord. She escaped him and ran to a nearby veterinarian's office.

The search began for Razo. During this time he shot a mother walking with her two 12-year-olds on the Lake Metroparks Greenway bike path in Concord Township.

The shooting victim was identified as a 40-year-old Painesville woman. She had been transported to TriPoint Hospital for the treatment of a gunshot wound to the left arm that was not life-threatening. The children with her at the time of the incident were unharmed.

Razo also shot and killed Margaret Kostelnik. The 60-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

She was found by her husband in their home in the 6200 block of Ravenna Road.

Police caught up with the suspect about six hours later. They say he pointed a gun at them. Deputies returned fire and the suspect took cover behind a large rock area. When ordered to surrender, the suspect complied.

Sentencing for Razo is set for April 27.

