Bernie Sanders campaigns in Akron

The presidential candidates are in Ohio Monday, ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Bernie Sanders was in Youngstown Monday morning. He made the trek to Akron Monday to the Civic Theatre.

The Buckeye state is very important is the race for the White House. 143 delegates are at stake for the Democrats.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.