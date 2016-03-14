Ohio gas prices up from price 1 month ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's average price for regular gas going into the workweek remains lower than a year ago but has climbed from this time last month.

The price per gallon in Ohio was about $1.93 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up about 37 cents from a month ago, but 31 cents less than the $2.24 average at this time last year.

The national average for regular fuel was about $1.94 on Monday, up from about $1.70 a month ago and $2.44 a year ago.

Gas prices that have been lower recently due to lower crude oil prices are likely to continue to climb as the refinery maintenance season begins and as some refineries cut production in response to abundant supplies.

