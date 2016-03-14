Help Akron Police identify home burglary suspects

Akron Police needs your help (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police Department is looking for two suspects that broke into an Akron home and stole multiple items.

Police say the two suspects were able to force open a door in the 1400 block of Gurley.

The burglary happened on Thursday, March 10, at 3:30 P.M.

The two were caught on a home surveillance camera.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

