Dash cam: Streetsboro police chase ends with suspect getting away

Streetsboro Police Department officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night around 7:18 P.M.

Police say they attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation on State Rt 43 near Frost Road.

The suspect failed to pull over and started driving through the city.

The pursuit ended in Camelot Village and led into brief foot chase.

Police say the suspect was not located at the end of the foot chase and the incident is still under investigation.

Police say the vehicle was towed from the scene and the vehicle owner was interviewed.

According to the Streetsboro Police Facebook page, there is no indication the suspect is armed or dangerous.

If you have any further information, call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.