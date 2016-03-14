Tax scammers threatening 'enforcement action' via phone calls

Tax scammers are attempting to defraud locals out of their money by threatening "enforcement action" over the phone. (Source: WOIO)

Scammers are up to no good again this tax season and are targeting local municipal workers.

At least three Parma city employees have reported receiving calls from individuals posing as members of the Treasury Department or IRS, threatening them with "enforcement action," according to a press release sent out by the Parma Law Department. Callers are leveraging a small amount of personal information about the taxpayer to appear legitimate and demand immediate payment of a tax obligation, with the threat of arrest within 30 minutes by an agent.

It is also very likely that many other calls similar to these have gone unreported, the department added.

The department said that the IRS and/or Treasury Department doesn't use phone calls to execute such enforcement action, and that these communications should be reported to local police, the Ohio Attorney General at (800) 282-0515, or the U.S. Treasury.

