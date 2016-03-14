Update: Latest poll shows Kasich, Trump tied in Ohio

A Quinnipiac University poll showed Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Donald Trump tied at 38 percent among likely Ohio GOP primary voters, with the two senators in the race.

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio trailing with 16 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Last week, Rubio's team urged his supports to vote for Kasich in the Ohio Primary.

The poll is the second in two days to show the race tied, while the two other most recent polls have shown Kasich with a narrow lead.

The latest CBS poll shows Governor Kasich tied with Trump in the battle for Ohio.

The voices of Ohio natives will be heard on Tuesday when voters take to the polls.

Trump leads the Republicans with 460 delegates, Kasich has 63.

