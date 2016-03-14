GUILTY: Father who kidnapped son nearly 14 years ago pleads to charges

The latest on the case of a missing child in Alabama who was found 13 years later in Ohio (all times local):

The latest on the case of a missing child in Alabama who was found 13 years later in Ohio (all times local):

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Alabama mother who found out last week her kidnapped son is alive and well in Ohio released a statement for the first time through her attorney, Gloria Allred.

The Alabama mother who found out last week her kidnapped son is alive and well in Ohio released a statement for the first time through her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Bobby Hernandez waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.The 53-year-old Alabama dad is accused of kidnapping his son as a toddler.

Bobby Hernandez waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.The 53-year-old Alabama dad is accused of kidnapping his son as a toddler.

A Cleveland man has been indicted on multiple charges relating to the 2002 kidnapping of his then 5-year-old son, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Tuesday.

A Cleveland man has been indicted on multiple charges relating to the 2002 kidnapping of his then 5-year-old son, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Tuesday.

The man accused of kidnapping his young son 13-years ago, Bobby Hernandez, will be back in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on November 12. Hernandez made his first court appearance Wednesday, and bond was set at $250,000.

The man accused of kidnapping his young son 13-years ago, Bobby Hernandez, will be back in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on November 12. Hernandez made his first court appearance Wednesday, and bond was set at $250,000.

Did 18-year-old Julian Hernandez try to change his record to conceal his father’s crime?

Did 18-year-old Julian Hernandez try to change his record to conceal his father’s crime?

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 14 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Alabama man who kidnapped his son from the boy’s mother nearly 14 years ago and brought him to Cleveland to live plead guilty Monday to kidnapping and related charges.

Bobby Hernandez, 53, plead to two counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of tampering with records, two counts of interference with custody and one count of forgery.

"This conviction is meant to send a message to anyone else who might seek to punish the other parent by kidnapping their child: There will be a high price to pay," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty said after the hearing. "Depriving a mother of her child and a son of his mother’s love for 13 years is a cruel crime."

Prosecutors say Hernandez and his son Julian lived under assumed identities in Ohio since 2002. He was arrested on Nov. 2, 2015 after the FBI received a tip that he and his missing son were living in Cleveland.

"We weren’t going to let this go and proceed lightly," Prosecutor McGinty said. "Just think if this was your child or your grandchild, what a terrible thing it would be. You would wonder everyday what had happened to him."

According to police, Julian didn't know he had been kidnapped until a school counselor, who was helping him fill out college applications, told him that his Social Security number was listed as missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Back in November Julian's mother who still lives in Alabama released a statement through her attorney. She said, 'She loves and misses her son Julian and wants the very best for him. She looks forward to the day when they can be reunited.'Julian, 18, is now a senior in high school.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams accepted the pleas, found the Hernandez guilty and set a sentencing date of April 13.

Hernandez could get up to 54 years in prison but once extradited, he'll face additional charges in Alabama.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.