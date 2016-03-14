FOW: Derrick Whatley

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Derrick Whatley.

Whatley is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for Federal supervised release violation, with an underlying offense of forgery, and the Summit County Sheriff's Department for having weapons while under disability.

Whatley is a 32 year old black male standing approximately 5'11" and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo across the front of his throat. Whatley is believed to be a member of the 'Hilltoppers' street gang out of the Akron area. It is likely that Whatley is hiding in the Akron area as well.

If you have any information in reference to Derrick Whatley, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

