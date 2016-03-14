Thousands attend Bernie Sanders rally in Akron, mostly young voters

Sen. Bernie Sanders arrived to the cheers of thousands inside the Akron Civic Theatre Monday afternoon.

"You are looking at a former congressman and a senator today who has led the opposition against NAFTA," said Sanders.

Large numbers of young voters came out to the rally where Sanders addressed many of the same issues he's talked about before but he localized his speech to include the disappearance of manufacturing jobs in Ohio.

"I think that Bernie is bringing about a political revolution because he is speaking to a group of people who feel like our country is heading in the wrong direction," said Marcie Saling-Lesho of Canton.

Markus Taylor of Akron said he would vote for Sanders because he trusts that what Sanders is saying is how he truly feels.

"Bernie is authentic. I've looked back at all of his speeches all of his interviews. I've read letters from the 70's that all make sense - basically saying the same thing that he said back then," said Taylor.

MARCH 15th PRIMARY

Older voters showed their support at the rally too.

David Eckman of Akron says his wife is voting for Hillary Clinton.

"I like Hillary Clinton. If she is the nominee, my wife and I will support her. My wife is a Hillary fan, but my first choice is Bernie," says Eckman.

The polls have predicted a tight race between Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Those that support Sanders say they are confident his plans to make radical changes to the economy, health care and education are achievable in Washington.

"As long as people vote in November for the congressional representatives and senators that support Bernie. That is the next key thing that we need to do," said Margaret Lute of Akron.

Sanders currently trails Clinton in the delegate count, 1,234 to 579.

Ohio voters take to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their candidate. 143 delegates are at stake for the Democrats.

