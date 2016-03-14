Cleveland's 25-year plan includes 691,000 trees

The city of Cleveland used to be known as the tree city. Not anymore says Jenita McGowan Chief of Sustainability for Cleveland.

"Right now we're about 19 percent tree canopy. If business continues as usual we expect trees to decline to 14 percent tree canopy by the year 2040," said McGowan.

That's doesn't sound too good. Even Pittsburgh has more trees at 42 percent. Cincinnati has 38 percent, Detroit has 23 pecent.

Outside of it looking good why worry about more tree in what was once called the Tree City?

Here are a few of the benefits of having a larger tree canopy.

Even at our current level trees add value and save us money. They soak up 1.8 billion gallons of water, an $11 million saving. They absorb 415 tons of air pollution, save energy by providing shade, about three-and-a half-million and of course they increase property values, about $4.5 million.

Looking from the shining city on the hill from the ninth floor of the Juvenile Justice Center you don’t see a lot of trees, relatively speaking.

Again Jenita McGowan, "When we do new development or created a new parking lot often times we remove trees and we don't replace them with new trees."

"Our first step honestly is to just stop the decline of the trees that we do have. So we're going to be focused on maintenance and pruning and planting the right tree in the right place so the ones we do plant survive," McGowan says.

By the way, Cleveland just got an unexpected national award for its 25-year tree plan. The city wants to plant at least 35,000 trees each year which equals 691,000 trees.

