Health: Cadaver shoulder cartilage replacement

Many people know it well, serious shoulder pain. They often dread the thought of ultimately needing a full joint replacement.

But, that doesn't have to be the case so much anymore: a cadaver cartilage transplant. A Cleveland surgeon who led the way in developing the procedure says it's often just the option so many are relieved to have.

Dr. Reuben Gobezie, M.D., of the Cleveland Shoulder Institute could not be more pleased with what he's seeing in patients like Sarah Rudibaugh. About 3 years out of surgery she visits him for a quick follow up. "Now, I want you to raise your arm as high as it can go," he says.

The now 28-year-old from Stark County says she noticed the relief almost immediately after her cadaver cartilage replacement. She suffered chronic problems in her right shoulder since she was a kid, and went through several shoulder procedures hoping for a fix always disappointed until Dr. Gobezie gave her this very unique option.

"I was a little nervous, but, at that point it was kind like try this or get my joint replaced and I was 24 so that wasn't an option for me," she said.

The doctor says she was the perfect candidate since it's designed for people under 50 who's deteriorating cartilage leaves a bone on bone shoulder joint that can be unbearable.

"A metal and plastic replacement is a bit daunting, scary for them and for good reason. So we look for alternatives that are more biologic if you will," Dr. Gobezie explains. Most importantly he stresses it's much less invasive than an entire shoulder joint replacement.



With what he compares to carpentry tools, healthy cartilage from a younger cadaver is simply sculpted to exactly match the patient's original cartilage. It's then secured in place, he explains, as the old tissue is removed. It's all done arthroscopically or through small incisions, no muscles have to be damaged which also means little down time. That way, patients like Sarah, who's a stylist, can get back to their lives a lot quicker.

"I’m very happy i did it life would be different if I wouldn't have been able to. I would've had to find another career," Rudibaugh said.

Unlike with most transplants for cartilage, finding a match isn't too hard, there's not a problem with rejection the doctor says although once in awhile it just doesn’t take. Since this is relatively new, it's not been determined just how long the cadaver replacements should last, but the doctor said at least a decade.

