Police: 4 men accused of stealing from Lowe's arrested

Four men were arrested Sunday for stealing items, including these new table saw blades, from a Lowe's Home Improvement store, Willoughby Police said. (Source: Willoughby Police Department)

Four men were arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from a Willoughby home improvement store.

Willoughby Police took John Hughley, 61, James Lucci, 28, Nathan Childers, 31, and Kimbo Montgomery, 58, into custody for receiving stolen property and theft after a witness tipped off police.

Once they stopped the suspect's vehicle, police discovered several new table saw blades, a large amount of new plumbing and pipe fittings, and a new Leatherman multi-tool.

The witness told police he saw three of the men picking up packages on the side fence of the Lowe's Home Improvement store and placing them in a sedan before leaving. The witness followed the men until police could arrive and stop them.

Police also discovered four active warrants for Montgomery for his arrest involving theft and drug offenses in North Olmsted, Bath Township, Avon and Cuyahoga County. Childers had an active warrant from Ottawa County as well.

