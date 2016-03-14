Police: Body found floating in water

Divers pulled a body out of the water at Summit Lake in Akron Monday.

Police say the body was transported to the Medical Examiners officer.

According to the person who called it in, the body was floating about 10-to-15 feet off shore.

The victim's gender or age was not released.

If you have any information give police a call.

