Campaign 2016: Standing room only crowd greets John Kasich

It was a standing room only crowd for John Kasich's town hall speech the day before the Ohio primary.



Governor Mitt Romney was the special guest of Kasich at multiple stops Monday. The 2012 republican nominee has said he is not endorsing anyone but has said that Kasich, Senator Ted Cruz or Senator Marco Rubio would all be better nominees than Donald Trump.

In his opening comments to the crowd, Romney told those there, "you're the ones who are going to decide who's going to be the president of the United States." He went on to say, "unlike the other people running, he has a real track record."

The comments set the tone of the speech -- alluding to Republican front runner Donald Trump but never mentioning him by name.

"The spirit of America is inside us and that's why people who divide us are flat wrong," said Kasich during his speech. "I will not take the low road to get to the highest office in the land."

He touched on multiple familiar topics, including healthcare and balancing the budget.

Those who showed up to the event seems to be slit into three groups, staunch Kasich supporters, those supporting Kasich because they want anyone but Donald Trump and the undecided voters.



One woman, Cheryl Mcardle, went in to the town hall rally an undecided voter.



"I think there's a lot to be said for the anger that the electorate is feeling, and I feel that sometimes," said Mcardle. "I also am not one hundred percent convinced that Donald Trump is the right person for that, so I just really wanted to come listen to governor Kasich."



After the town hall speech, she had made up her mind to support Kasich.



"[Kasich's] message was inspirational, and I think with Donald Trump I don't feel that inspiration. Donald Trump kind of feeds my anger, I feel, you know with government as it is now, but I like John Kasich's message of inspiration," said Mcardle.



Kasich has said if he doesn't win Ohio he will d rop out of the race. Ohio has a winner take all primary, with 66 delegates awarded to the winner.

