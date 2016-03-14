17-year-olds can vote in Ohio Primary

Seventeen year-olds can vote in Ohio's primary but only if they registered in time. (Source: WOIO)

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director says this last minute decision has caused some confusion.

"You know it is time that these courts make these decisions prior to the final days of elections. It makes it very difficult for us when we get last minute court decisions and changes in the election administration that effects us on election day. So it would be nice if all this litigation could be done 60 days prior to the election," said Patrick McDonald.

About 70 ballots were returned so far and McDonald says they put them aside, just in case. Now poll workers will open those ballots and count them.

He doesn't expect a rush Tuesday.

"The law was in effect prior to the close of registration so a lot of those 17-year-olds didn't take the opportunity to register to vote so there that the court has allowed them to vote, they're not registered for the primary election therefore I don't look at it to be a big influx of 17-year-olds voting across the county," he said.

More than 6,000 people stopped in over the weekend to vote, which is a slight increase from past elections. McDonald says he's projecting about a 41% turnout, over all.

