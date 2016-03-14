Trump touches down in Youngstown-Warren area - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Trump touches down in Youngstown-Warren area

Donald Trump emerges from airplane. (WOIO) Donald Trump emerges from airplane. (WOIO)
Trump plane lands at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. (Source: WOIO) Trump plane lands at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. (Source: WOIO)
Trump rally at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. (Source: WOIO) Trump rally at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. (Source: WOIO)
YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WOIO) -

Donald Trump made a last minute campaign stop Monday evening at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The rally, in Vienna, was one of his last scheduled events to take place before Ohio's primary on Tuesday.

The republican was scheduled to be in Florida at that time but he chose NE Ohio instead.

