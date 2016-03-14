Candidates turn to on-line campaigning, and fundraising

One of the first things you notice on Donald Trump's campaign homepage is that at the top of the screen there is a place to donate.

There is another place at the bottom of the page, so right out of the gate he's not completely paying for his entire campaign. He's not alone.

Ted Cruz has a place to donate, it has boxes you can check to send in cash, up to $2700.

Marco Rubio's donation boxes go up to $5400.

Hillary Clinton, John Kasich and Bernie Sanders will all take your money.

There is something else to notice, you might call it the profit side of a political campaign. All the web sites have on-line stores where you can buy campaign themed stickers, buttons, yard signs, shirts, and even beverage cuzies to keep your beer cold.

On Ted Cruz's site there is a "ready for some Cruzball" cuzie that he calls a cruzie priced at $21, and a Texas sized foam finger to show your support

for $12.

Marco Rubio has gear too, most of it taking pot shots at Donald Trump.

If you're not sure what to buy that person who has everything there is always the Marco Rubio $10 gift card. His yard sign is $20.

Same true for Hillary. If you want to simply walk in to her office, for now you're out of luck. At her Shaker Square location we were told, "We're actually fresh out right now." She too has her selection of stuff. $20 on line for a yard sign seemed about the norm.

The exception The Donald, he'll sell you two for $20. Walk in requests are free. Bumper stickers on anyone else's site are $5, Donald offers two for five.

He boasts that all of his gear is 100% made in the United States. John Kasich's gear is not surprisingly, conservative, T shirts, vests, even a hoodie, and of course a place to donate.

Bernie Sanders suggested donations go up to $1000. No yard signs, but you can get buttons and gear, some aimed at a very young audience. A Bernie baby bib.

