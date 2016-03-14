He may be the least known Senate Primary candidate ever

It's a primary race that has been virtually invisible in Northeast Ohio, the race for the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate.

One name familiar to Ohioans, one not. Who is the long shot?

He tells you in a TV spot "I'm PG Sittenfeld, and I'm running for the Senate." That may be the first time you've seen PG Sittenfeld.

He sounds familiar Democratic themes saying, "I'm gonna support things like raising the minimum wage, equal pay for equal work." He wants better trade deals. He's got one problem. As he tried to get his message out, his opponent Ted Strickland won't debate him.

He's called Strickland out on the issue, telling a Cincinnati audience, "I hope tonight that five months after the invitation was first extended that you will say to this crowd, the media, and to the State that you will accept the challenge."

Strickland's replied by saying, "PG Sittenfeld is not my enemy Rob Portman is my enemy and he is the enemy of those who hold Democratic values."

Sittenfeld's TV ads feature other successful Democratic Presidential candidates who came out of the blue to win.

Bill Clinton, not exactly a household name when he announced. Barack Obama who had only been a Senator for two years.

And John Kennedy who in 1960 was fairly new to the national stage. So why is a virtual unknown throwing his hat into the ring?

Xavier University Professor Mack Mariani has a theory, "It will give him the opportunity to build a network of supporters and a network of donors." In short. He's looking down the road.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee went so far as mocking Sittenfeld saying, "Clearly, national Democrats have hit rock bottom if they are hitching their electoral hopes in Ohio to an overly ambitious 30-year-old city councilman."

Hamilton County Republican Chairman Alex Triantafilou agreed. "PG Sittenfeld is not ready to be a United States Senator, he's inexperienced, his life experience is very limited," Triantafilou said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.