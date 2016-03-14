HELP: Akron police search for burglary suspects

Police in Akron are looking for the suspects who broke into a home and stole numerous items. (Source: Akron Police)

Police in Akron are looking for the suspects who broke into a home and stole numerous items.

The crime was caught on the home surveillance video.

It happened on March 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Police say the two suspects were able to force open a door in the 1400 block of Gurley.

If you have any information call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

