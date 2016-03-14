Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, ahead of March Primary

What really happens to your vote? The Cuyhoga County Board of Elections begins tabulating the vote by mail ten days before an election.

Pat McDonald Director with the Board of Elections says, “We open those ballots, we sort them and put them aside. Then we actually break them out by city ward and precinct.”



The BOE hires 140 volunteers! Volunteers who commit to background checks and to the hours it takes to count ballots. And all this is done by hand not computers.

McDonald adds, "We need bodies in here, we need them to actually open the ballots. We need the to put them through the scanners."



Ninty-thousand votes by mail are expected at the warehouse, and with the ballot being two pages long that is 180,000 pages being scanned.

The votes are secured behind these gates and a person from both parties must be present to unlock it. Early voting leads the results on election night.



They are the first ones that are reported and are the first ones that are counted.

But on election day, scanners like these are placed in 390 polling locations. On Super Tuesday it's the memory card inside the machine that counts the vote and with 59 municipalities in the county it can take a while.

"The name of the game we want to be accurate. It's not about speed. Our priority is to do it right not fast,” says Media Specialist Mike West.

It's a manual process but the BOE says it works.

McDonald says manually is the best way so far, "That is our job our mission make sure that every vote is counted. Make sure we protect that vote."

