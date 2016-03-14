Who will be the next Cuyahoga County Prosecutor?

Tim McGinty is on a mission, one more term as County Prosecutor in Cuyahoga.

His opponent Michael O'Malley has experience as former County Prosecutor Bill Mason's first Assistant Prosecutor and he wants McGinty's job.



"I took apart O'Malley's patronage machine. He served as a political enforcer and patronage czar according the the newspaper which I full agree with," says Tim McGinty.



O'Malley says McGinty is lying.



Michael O'Malley says, "Michael O'Malley has never been County Prosecutor. I have never raised a dime from any employee from that Office and I challenge him to produce one name and he can't."



McGinty has been the face of the county in multiple police involved shooting deaths including the shooting death of a 12 year old boy in Cleveland.



This race could come down to how voters feel about the job Prosecutor Tim McGinty did investigating the Tamir Rice shooting that went down at the Cudell Rec Center.



Earlier this year Cleveland 19 exposed McGinty didn't do a financial background check on his Chief Financial Officer Marvin Davies, III, who resigned after Davies used an office credit card to buy himself a $400 grill.



Mike O'Malley says, "The employee he hired one of his top three employees as we learned from your story did not have the financial background quite frankly he shouldn't of been in charge of my child's lemonade stand in my front yard."



Tim McGinty says, "Wrong is wrong but and we accept that but the motivation here is political and the time of this thing is not coincidental."

