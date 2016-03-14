Sheriff: Ashland County woman arrested in "murder-for-hire" plot

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says a 61-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly attempted to pay an undercover officer $1,000 to kill a 32-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl.

Deborah K. Matz, of Redhaw, Ohio was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

She's being held in the Ashland County Jail on $500,000 bond. Her arraignment is set for Wednesday afternoon in the Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Matz was arrested on March 11, after being pulled over by sheriff's deputies on East Main Street in Ashland, following a short investigation.

Officials did not say if Matz was related to the victims or the motive behind the alleged plot.

