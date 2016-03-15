Eye exam leads to discovery of rare disease in 4-year-old

He’s optimistic at only 4-years-old, Julius Chatmon understands his medical condition.

“I just couldn’t see, I was blind,” said 4-year-old Julius Chatmon.

It all started when his mother, Micayela Hall took Julius in for a routine eye exam at 2-years-old.

“The nurse said I think something is wrong. His vision is off,” said Micayela Hall, a mother of two.

“A doctor looked at his vision and said I think he may have Myasthenia Gravis.”

Turns out Julius did have the disease, Ocular Myasthenia Gravis.

Here are the statistics to show how rare it is; about 10 in one million people are diagnosed each year, and just 10 percent of those diagnosed with the condition are children.

At two-years-old, Julius had his first routine eye exam. It was then that doctors noticed not only was Julius both nearsighted and farsighted, he also had droopy eyelids. These symptoms suggested he could have Ocular Myasthenia Gravis (which affects the muscles that move the eyes and eyelids). Julius was referred to neurologist Dr. Neil Friedman at Cleveland Clinic Children’s who, through testing, confirmed he did in fact have the disorder.

“For the past year and a half he was on steroids, then he was on a regimen of medication that were like chemotherapy drugs,” said Dr. Neil Friedman neurologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Julius was immediately put on a medication regimen to help manage his symptoms, and he’s been on medication ever since.

Despite medical therapy, Julius’s symptoms progressed such that the droopiness of his eyelids was causing him to have to walk around with his head held backwards and was also starting to greatly affect his vision. Doctors offered told the family they could increase Julius’s immunosuppressive therapy, or consider thymectomy surgery (where the thymus gland is removed) to help achieve a remission.

After weighing the pros and cons, Julius’s family decided surgery would be the best option, and on Feb. 24, Julius underwent the 3-hour procedure, performed by heart surgeon Dr. Robert Stewart.

Although thymectomy surgery doesn’t “cure” myasthenia gravis, the overall goal of this surgery is to induce remission, improve symptoms and reduce medication usage; however, its effect can sometimes take months or even years to occur following surgery.

“With this surgery, our hope is that his condition won’t worsen and that that this surgery will help Julius go into remission so that he’ll be able to sustain his life as a regular kid who can run around and play like every other kid does, ” said Julius’s mom.

Now, it’s a waiting game for Julius and his family to see if and when this surgery will help, but Julius is taking it all in stride. This spunky, couch-jumping, question-asking, adorable young boy, who thinks he’s Superman and loves showing off his trendy glasses, definitely isn’t letting his disease slow him down.

