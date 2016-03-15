Ohio voters once again in national spotlight with primaries

By DAN SEWELL

Ohio voters are once again in the national spotlight.

Gov. John Kasich's presidential hopes are riding on winning Tuesday's primary, with other Republicans hoping he can help slow businessman Donald Trump's drive to the nomination.

Bernie Sanders is hoping to spring another upset over Hillary Clinton on the Democratic side.

The state's U.S. Senate Democratic primary has national implications, too.

Former Gov. Ted Strickland wants to win the Senate primary to set up a race with Republican incumbent Rob Portman that could be pivotal in the battle for a Senate majority.

In the western part of the state, 15 Republicans are vying to succeed former House Speaker John Boehner in the seat he's held since 1990.

