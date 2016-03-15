Eyes on OH for presidential primary

All eyes are on Ohio as voters head to the polls to make their choice for president, as well as several local issues.

Ohio has 66 delegates up for grabs.

The latest polls show Ohio Governor John Kasich and Donald Trump in a tight race. The same goes for on the democratic side between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

March 15 Ohio Primary sample ballots & info

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections director expects voter turnout to be around 41%, similar to primaries in 2008 and 2012.



At the Fairfield Recreation Center in Cleveland, election judges are expecting a large turnout. They expect the biggest crowds after 8 a.m.



One voter, who has been a judge for 20 years, says it's always hard to predict voter turnout. However, she thinks Donald Trump is the candidate that motivates people to head to the polls, whether for or against him.

More than 417,000 people have already cast ballots in early voting according to the Secretary of State. That's more than the 2012 primary, but less than 2008.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

