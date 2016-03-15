OSHP: 189 lbs pot seized worth more than $634K

189 pounds of marijuana was seized after traffic stop. (Source: OSHP)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a man they say was hauling 189 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $634,320.

Troopers stopped a 2007 Ford F 350 pick-up, with car-hauler trailer attached, at 10:42 a.m. on March 11 for following too closely on Interstate 80 in Wood County.

In plain view they spotted marijuana residue, troopers said.

A probable cause search revealed seven locked plastic totes containing 152 packages of hydroponic marijuana.

The driver, Cody C. Inman, 27, of Colfax, Calif, was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.