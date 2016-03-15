VIDEO: Train barrels into van seconds after driver escapes

A scary moment for a van driver last week when he tried to go around a semi-truck on train tracks and got stuck.

Harold Duncan, a Brook Park police officer, helped the motorist get away from his van and to safety and it was all caught on video on March 10.

Seconds later, the train barreled into the van. Everyone is OK.

