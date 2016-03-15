How to get FREE ice cream cone today

Dairy Queen is celebrating the "end of winter" early with free ice cream cones for everyone on Tuesday.

March 15 is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen, and the event is just like it sounds: All customers at participating DQ locations are welcomed to a free small vanilla cone (regular cost: $1.99).

During the course of the giveaway, Dairy Queen will be asking customers to consider making a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year, each participating Dairy Queen store handed out an average of 1,330 cones on Free Cone Day, while collectively raising $140,000.

Freebie lovers, take note that Dairy Queen isn’t the only ice cream seller with a Free Cone Day.

Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Dazs have regularly hosted their own days featuring free ice cream, and their freebie events should take place later this spring.

