Buzzards return to Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation

Visitors keep an eye out for the first buzzards. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks)

Happy Buzzard Day.

The first buzzard, or turkey vulture, was spotted Tuesday, March 15 at 8:31 a.m.

The first buzzard has arrived! It was spotted at 8:31 by the official buzzard spotter! Happy Buzzard Day... https://t.co/XBPvAYf3oJ — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) March 15, 2016

Visitors in the Hinckley Reservation gathered with their binoculars and cameras in hand for the Cleveland Metroparks Buzzard Roost, the official spotting of the season's first buzzard, which is a sure sign of spring's return.

Folks are gathered at Buzzard Roost in Hinckley Reservation awaiting that first buzzard! Come out and join us!... https://t.co/5omFcD0BH9 — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) March 15, 2016

The annual return of the buzzards to Hinckley is considered by many to be an unofficial first sign of spring in Northeast Ohio, and has been celebrated for more than 50 years.

