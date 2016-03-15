Ohio primary election by the numbers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio primary election by the numbers

March 15 is Super Tuesday part 2. Citizens in five states cast votes today. The combined population of all five states is roughly 60 million people, which is about a fifth of the U.S. population. Florida, Ohio and North Carolina are notorious swing states.

Four Republicans; John Kasich, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are competing to Ohio’s winner-take-all 66 delegates.

Two Democrats; Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are vying for their share of Ohio’s 143 delegates.

Ohio is a big absentee-vote state, so expect a fast, early count when polls close at 7:30 p.m. Watch the Cleveland 19 mobilecast starting at 7:30 p.m.

Get the numbers for Ohio:

  • 500,544 absentee ballot applications received
  • 417,537 absentee ballots cast
  • 83,007 absentee ballots outstanding
  • 187,570 Democratic ballots cast
  • 222,927 Republican ballots cast
  • 304 Green Party ballots cast
  • 335,542 voters cast ballots early during 2012 Presidential Primary
  • 557,686 in 2008 Presidential Primary
  • 465 local issues in 82 counties
  • 8,800 precincts in which to vote in Ohio
  • 38 - 38 percent – Trump tied with Kasich for votes in Ohio according to Quinnipiac University Poll
  • 51 - 46 percent - Clinton edges Sanders in same poll
  • 465 local issues on ballots
  • 41 percent voter turnout expected
  • 15 percent of voters in Cuyahoga County asked for GOP ballots
  • 17 congressional contests
  • 1 U.S. Senate Race
  • 1 place to get your election results
  • 0 voting problems reported by noon

Voting in the Cleveland appeared to be moving more slowly than in some other areas of the state. SEE: March 15 Ohio Primary sample ballots & info

Reminder: Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Get the free Cleveland 19 app to receive breaking election results as they come in: Apple + Android.

Voters are also being encouraged to post a selfie with their sticker using the hashtag #IVotedOH to see other Ohio voters. But remember, it’s illegal to snap a photo of your ballot, so snap a picture with your voting sticker instead!

Cleveland 19 News will also have analysis beginning at 7:30 p.m. online and on mobile, followed by expanded coverage, on CLE43 and Cleveland 19 News.

