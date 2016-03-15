Ohio primary election by the numbers

March 15 is Super Tuesday part 2. Citizens in five states cast votes today. The combined population of all five states is roughly 60 million people, which is about a fifth of the U.S. population. Florida, Ohio and North Carolina are notorious swing states.
Four Republicans; John Kasich, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are competing to Ohio’s winner-take-all 66 delegates.
Two Democrats; Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are vying for their share of Ohio’s 143 delegates.
Ohio is a big absentee-vote state, so expect a fast, early count when polls close at 7:30 p.m. Watch the Cleveland 19 mobilecast starting at 7:30 p.m.
Get the numbers for Ohio:
Voting in the Cleveland appeared to be moving more slowly than in some other areas of the state. SEE: March 15 Ohio Primary sample ballots & info
Voters are also being encouraged to post a selfie with their sticker using the hashtag #IVotedOH to see other Ohio voters. But remember, it’s illegal to snap a photo of your ballot, so snap a picture with your voting sticker instead!
Cleveland 19 News will also have analysis beginning at 7:30 p.m. online and on mobile, followed by expanded coverage, on CLE43 and Cleveland 19 News.
