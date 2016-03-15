Ohio primary election by the numbers

March 15 is Super Tuesday part 2. Citizens in five states cast votes today. The combined population of all five states is roughly 60 million people, which is about a fifth of the U.S. population. Florida, Ohio and North Carolina are notorious swing states.

Four Republicans; John Kasich, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are competing to Ohio’s winner-take-all 66 delegates.

Two Democrats; Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are vying for their share of Ohio’s 143 delegates.

Ohio is a big absentee-vote state, so expect a fast, early count when polls close at 7:30 p.m. Watch the Cleveland 19 mobilecast starting at 7:30 p.m.

Voting in the Cleveland appeared to be moving more slowly than in some other areas of the state. SEE: March 15 Ohio Primary sample ballots & info

