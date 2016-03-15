6 vehicles torched on Cleveland's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 vehicles torched on Cleveland's east side

Someone set fire to vehicles on the city's east side. (Source: WOIO) Someone set fire to vehicles on the city's east side. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police need help to pinpoint the person or persons responsible for setting fire to several cars on the city's east side. 

The fire was set around 5 a.m. early Tuesday.

Police say four vehicles were burned on Lampson and two on Endora.

There are no injuries or arrests. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly