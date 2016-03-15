6 vehicles torched on Cleveland's east side

Someone set fire to vehicles on the city's east side. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police need help to pinpoint the person or persons responsible for setting fire to several cars on the city's east side.

The fire was set around 5 a.m. early Tuesday.

Police say four vehicles were burned on Lampson and two on Endora.

There are no injuries or arrests.

