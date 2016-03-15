Mansfield police investigating death of 2-month-old boy

Emergency responders were called out Tuesday morning to a home on Hedges Street for a two-month old boy having difficulty breathing.

The baby was transported to Ohio MedCentral where he later passed away.

The Richland County Coroner's Office and Mansfield Police Detectives are investigating the circumstances involving the death of the child.

