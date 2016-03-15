Browns' Danny Shelton hosts breakfast with local students

Students decked out in Browns gear filled the cafeteria at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School in Fairview Park on Tuesday to have breakfast with Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Cleveland's 2015 first-round selection and team mascot Chomps hosted an early morning gathering as part of the American Dairy Association Mideast and Fuel Up to Play 60's "Breakfast with the Browns" series to educate students on the importance of eating healthy and being active on a daily basis. While there, Shelton fielded questions from students, including one about the Browns' upcoming draft.

"It's kind of a secret," Shelton answered. "I'll whisper it to you. I think the Browns should draft Joey Bosa."

The response drew plenty of cheers from the students, who also had Shelton sign their memorabilia at the conclusion. The team will host two more "Breakfasts with the Browns" at local schools later this month.

