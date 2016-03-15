Siri insults the Browns, again

Siri, the Apple assistant, is up to her old tricks again.

Months ago if you asked Siri who she roots for in football, she said the Browns, but only because they were underdogs and had a terrible record.

The football season is now over and it looks like Siri is no longer a fan of the "underdog".

Here is how it goes:

Press and hold the home key until the Siri feature activates.

You: "Sadness"

Siri: "Okay, here is what I found" with the location of FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns.

It's hard to argue, since the team is coming off a 3-13 season and only has two winning seasons since their return in 1999.

If you told Siri that in a different location outside of Northeast Ohio, you would get a totally different answer. It appears to be geo-located.

