Absentee Ballot issues force one senior to drive to polling location

Absentee ballots must arrive at your county Board of Elections today in order for them to count.

In the Village of Walton Hills, a large percentage of the population are seniors, and they make sure they vote.

"We have a good 10-15% that vote by absentee," said Jennifer Allen of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

John Santini is one of those voters.

"I like to vote by mail for convenience," says Santini.

But when your ballot doesn't make it to the Board of Elections that can throw a wrench into the whole process. That's what happened to Santini. His wife mailed both of their ballots at once.

"Mine didn't get in. So how I found out is Bernie sent a card on the mail that said, 'please return your absentee ballot'. So I called the Board of Election and they said my ballot wasn't in. That was about the second of March," said Santini.

By the time Santini's second ballot arrived it was too late.

"This ballot here they sent it - it was supposed to be here this past Friday. It didn't get here til yesterday's mail," added Santini.

The Board of Elections requires that you return your absentee ballot to your local board of elections by the day of the election. It's not clear why Santini's second ballot arrived so late.

"I think it could have been prevented that I didn't have to leave the comfort of my home but it was my civic duty to get out here and cast my ballot," said Santini.

Santini ended up casting a provisional ballot. He says next year he will walk his ballot into the post office.

Santini also happens to be a veteran.



"[It] feels good to be America - every day that you get out if bed you feel good that you know you are standing on our soil, that this is the U.S.A.," says Santini.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.