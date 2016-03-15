March, National Eye Donor month

March is special for so many reasons including it being National Eye Donor month.

As Cleveland 19 partners with Lifebanc, it's a good time to take look at eye donation right here in Cleveland, it's a lot bigger operation than most people know.

As she looks through a microscope deep in the labs at Eversight Ohio, Kayla Smith says, "We have a couple of these corneas that came in last night."

While that's a little uncomfortable for most of us to hear, to those whose job or mission it is to pass on the gift of sight, it's precious.

"On a daily basis you know you are making a difference," says Kayla.

She is the senior lab tech at Eversight Ohio spending her days examining donated corneas for the exact tissue surgeons need for their specific patients.

Then it's into the operating room to excise the graphs to be sent out right away.

It's Lindsey Savitt's job to bring the corneas in. She's a recovery technician, just what the title indicates and she knows well what she does matters.

"I'm a small facilitator in the whole process, but, that's the reason I love what I do," Savitt says.

Eversight Ohio, formerly the Cleveland Eye Bank, is run out of a commercial complex on the city's near east side and it's a busy place.

"There's an ever-growing need," executive director Debbie May-Johnson explains, and with that she is so grateful they're at a point where there's no waiting list for corneal transplants - those who need them, get them.

"It's what we say, it's the window to the world, it lets the light in," added May-Johnson.

She lets off a big warm smile clearly so glad to be part it all. She says there's no tissue, blood or even eye color matching needed, just healthy cells that can even come from donors who were very sick.

The transplant procedure is as easy as an outpatient procedure, and can restore sight almost overnight. The problem is issues with the cornea, the clear lens right over the iris, account for only five percent of those who are blind.

That makes research at Eversight the other priority. They are in the middle of building a state of the art research lab to for doctors and scientists from around the country to use.

It'll be used for training, but, also in leading the way in searching for more ways to make eye donation directly change the lives of more people.

May-Johnson stresses, "We are here to prevent blindness and to cure blindness through transplantation and research and through all the partnerships we have."

Eversight Ohio is proud to call itself a global operation, helping restore sight around the world. They're also proud to co-sponsor and co-host the Transplant Games coming to Cleveland this summer in which cornea transplant recipients will take part.

