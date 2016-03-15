YMCA officials give sneak peek of new downtown facility

Exercise equipment awaits new patrons at the Parker Hannifin Downtown YMCA on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland will soon have access to a new, pristine downtown YMCA, and officials were excited to offer a sneak peek.

With plastic still covering some of the new equipment, Laura Floyd, Downtown YMCA Executive Director, and YMCA CEO Glenn Haley led a media preview of the Parker Hannifin Downtown YMCA on Tuesday. Located at 1301 E. 9th St., the facility features 40,000 square feet of space filled with 70 pieces of cardio and strength training equipment, a three-lane lap pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub, studios for personal training, hot yoga and cycling, and offers a variety of services.

The facility will open to the public on March 29.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.