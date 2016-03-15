Two Cleveland killers sentenced to life in prison

Two men who shot a 19-year-old mother to death as she lay in bed with her two-year-old have each been sentenced to life in prison.

Last month, a jury convicted Willie Wilson Jr., 20, and James Alexander, 18, of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and kidnapping. Wilson was also found guilty of having weapons under Disability.

Tuesday, Judge Corrigan sentenced them to spend life in prison.

Prosecutors say on April 14, 2015, Wilson and Alexander broke into an apartment on East 99th Street in Cleveland and shot a 17-year-old who was asleep on the floor. They then went to the back of the apartment and shot Miyazhane Vance several times while she was asleep in bed with her two-year-old child. Her one-year-old baby was in a crib next to the bed.

"These defendants have absolutely no regard for human life," said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anna Faraglia, who represented the State of Ohio along with Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Brian Kraft and Kelly Mason. "They showed that by their actions on April 14 of last year and again today by the smiles on their faces during the sentencing hearing."

After the killers left, a third adult in the apartment, who was not hurt, called 911.

Ms. Vance was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died from nine gunshot wounds. Her brother, the 17-year-old victim, was also taken to MetroHealth where he was treated for critical injuries and remained in the hospital and rehab for nearly two months. Neither of Ms. Vance’s children was injured.

Wilson will be 76-years-old when he's first eligible for parole, Alexander will be 74.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.