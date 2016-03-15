Cuyahoga County: Voter turnout at 29%

At last check, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections estimated that Tuesday’s voter turnout reached 29%.

"The number of voters we have seen today is a little lower than we had expected. Other states have seen big jumps in turnout due to voter interest in the primary candidates and extensive media coverage. I am expecting a late surge in voting at the polls that will help boost overall turnout," said Pat McDonald the Director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. "The numbers are about what we expected but a rainy day might be keeping some people at home."

The 29% turnout estimate does not include the 88,000 ballots that have already been cast by mail and from early voters. Voters have been most active in the suburbs so far today.

Polls closed at 7:30.

